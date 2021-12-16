Quarantines May be Extended from 3 Days to 7

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:43 pm |

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Israeli government is weighing an extension of the current three-day quarantine for all returnees from abroad to seven days, according to Channel 12 news on Thursday night.

It has not been decided yet, but health officials are discussing the possibility as more reports come in of Omicron cases in the country.

The quarantine period would end with two negative COVID tests.

Currently, all those who enter the country are required to spend three days in quarantine with two negative tests. Those who come from “red” countries, which currently include most of Africa, the UK, Denmark, and will soon include France, Spain, the UAE and others, face seven days of quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated with a booster.

Unvaccinated Israelis who enter the country from any destination must stay in quarantine for a week and need two negative tests to be released.