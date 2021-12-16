Erdan Hosts 12 U.N. Ambassadors on Tour of Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Gilad Erdan at the U.N. (Screenshot)

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan is hosting a delegation of U.N. ambassadors from 12 countries on a tour of Israel.

The delegation includes ambassadors from Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay and Zambia.

“The delegation of ambassadors is a very important opportunity,” Erdan told The Jerusalem Post.

“I have set a goal for myself to bring as many U.N. ambassadors to Israel as possible, so they can see Israel with their own eyes and learn about our challenges and contributions to the world,” he said.

“Over the next week together, we will experience the uniqueness of Israel & see what makes [the country] remarkable,” Erdan wrote in a tweet. “Back at the U.N., I’m sure these memories will help guide their diplomatic work,” he added.

In November, Erdan criticized the international body for “erasing Jewish history and distorting the truth” by not recognizing the Jewish communities that were expelled by Arab countries and Iran following the establishment of Israel.

He also condemned the U.N.’s decision to mark this year’s voting anniversary of the 1947 partition plan with an event held in solidarity with the Palestinians.