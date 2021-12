YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 8:58 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen in the quarantine section in the Knesset during a plenum session on Wednesday. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

21 Knesset workers, as well as United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Meir Porush, were instructed to self-isolate after an epidemiological investigation showed they had come into contact with a security guard who had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, the Knesset said in a statement Thursday.

The security guard was in the Knesset for the last time on Sunday before testing positive for the virus.