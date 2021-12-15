Report: Yamina to Support Yisrael Beytenu’s Conversion Law in Preliminary Reading

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 5:01 am |

The building of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yamina will support the conversion law of Yisrael Beytenu in a preliminary reading when it is brought to the Knesset in two weeks, even though it does not include a Rabbinate veto on the conversion of city Rabbis, Kan News reported Tuesday. This comes despite the many issues still under discussion and not approved by Yamina.

According to the report, one of the proposals that are being examined in preparation for the raising of the law is that the Rabbinate will be able to disqualify a city Rabbi from being allowed to be megayer only in accordance with criteria that will be enacted in advance, and only unanimously.

As per the bill being promoted by MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu), Chairman of the Knesset’s Committee on Special National Infrastructure Projects and Jewish Religious Services, not only Rabbis will be able to perform giyur, but also every head of a yeshivah.

While Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana’s outline for conversion also allows more leeway in conversion, it still gives the final approval in the hands of the Chief Rabbinate – unlike the Yisrael Beytenu bill, which is set to be supported by Yamina’s MKs.

Last week, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked asked in a government debate to postpone the conversion bill of Yisrael Beytenu for a few months. During a discussion in the government, she confronted Kahana, claiming that this was a “sensitive issue” and that it did not need to be promoted now.