Red List Update Adds 7 Countries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1:28 pm |

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

Israel is adding several countries to its “red” list due to the spread of COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday evening.

As of next Sunday night, the two-way ban—on travel either to or from those countries—will be expanded to include France, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

They join 49 states in Africa, plus recent additions, the U.K. and Denmark.

Israelis are barred from traveling to countries on the “red list,” and foreigners from those nations may not enter Israel. Israelis who do return from those nations are forced to enter hotel quarantine until their first COVID test comes back negative, but they must remain in home quarantine for seven days, even if they are fully vaccinated with a booster.