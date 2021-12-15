Kremlin: China Backs Russia’s Demand for Security Guarantees From West

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Wednesday. (Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin won support from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video call on Wednesday for his push to obtain binding security guarantees for Russia from the West, a Kremlin official said.

Xi told Putin he understood Russia‘s concerns and supported the Russian initiative, after Putin briefed him on his recent video call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told a briefing.

Russia wants the United States and NATO to guarantee that the Western military alliance will not expand further eastwards or deploy certain weapons systems in Ukraine and other countries that border Russia.