Jewish Tourism to be Exempted from Entry Ban

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 12:00 pm |

Then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaking at a Taglit-Birthright event in Yerushalayim, in 2017. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

The government has decided to make exceptions to the ban on foreign travelers for some Jewish tourist groups, according to Haaretz on Wednesday.

In recent days, several members of the Knesset have urged that such exceptions should be made.

Taglit-Birthright will be among the groups to be given special permission to enter the country despite the ban.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked requested that applicants considered to be under the rubric “Jewish tourism” be allowed to come into the country. Christian groups will not qualify.

The Health, Foreign and Interior ministries reportedly met and agreed to the exemption for such groups. The travelers will still be required to quarantine for three days until they have two negative test results before they can go about the country freely.

Currently, only first-degree family members of those getting married, having a bar or bat mitzvah or giving birth can apply for a special entry permit.

The ban went into effect on November 29, and is set to continue until at least December 23 in an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.