Israir Offering $9 Tickets to Newly Vaccinated Passengers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 4:02 am |

An Israir flight taking off from Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)

Israeli airline Israir has launched a new campaign to encourage Israelis who haven’t yet been vaccinated for COVID to do so, and is offering newly vaccinated passengers 1,000 tickets to Bahrain at the bargain price of $9.

To be eligible for the extra-cheap flight, a traveler must have been vaccinated between Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 17.

The tickets will be available from 8 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday.

The deal is valid for flights departing from Jan. 24 through March 31, 2022. The $9 price is for a round-trip ticket with one piece of carry-on luggage per passenger. Additional baggage will incur a surcharge.