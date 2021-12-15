City Releases Vaccine Workplace Mandate Details

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 3:24 pm |

The New York City Health Department released its guidelines for the impending workplace vaccine mandate on Wednesday.

Starting December 27, city employees who work in person or interact with customers will be required to show proof they have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. They will have another 45 days to show proof of a second dose of the vaccine, if they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Contractors must also provide proof of vaccination to their employers.

For some, such as those with certain conditions that cause them to have adverse reactions to vaccinations, accommodations will be available. Those employees must submit their request for a reasonable accommodation by December 27, and can continue working while their request is being processed. Courts have ruled that religious beliefs are not to be considered a reasonable basis for accommodation.

Businesses will not be allowed to have unvaccinated workers on the premises. They must keep a written or electronic record of their employees’ vaccination. By December 27, they must complete a certificate that they have complied with vaccine requirements, and hang it in a public place. Businesses should anticipate inspections to ensure compliance.

On December 13, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi announced the new workplace vaccine mandate, following his December 2 order that all private schools require their employees be vaccinated.