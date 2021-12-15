Adams Moves Inauguration Time to Avoid Shabbos

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:24 am |

Mayor-elect Eric Adams speaks at a news conference in Long Island City, Queens on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Eric Adams moved his mayoral inauguration date to Saturday evening, Jan. 1, to accommodate members of his team who are shomer Shabbos.

Adams will be sworn in as New York City’s 110th mayor on the first day of 2022 in the nearly century old King’s Theatre in Brooklyn.

The venue was changed from its traditional City Hall location as a tribute to Adams and the two other elected officials being sworn in, Comptroller-elect Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. All three have extensive ties to Brooklyn, with Lander and Williams representing Brooklyn on the City Council, and Adams serving as Brooklyn Borough President.

“It is symbolically impactful for me to be inaugurated as New York City’s 110th mayor in the heart of Flatbush, on behalf of this working-class community and communities like it across the five boroughs who have elected one of their own to lead our recovery,” said Adams in a statement.

Proof of receiving the Covid vaccine will be required for guests and attendees.