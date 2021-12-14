Richie Taylor, Highest Ranking Yarmulke Wearing NYPD Officer, to Be Promoted to Inspector

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:18 pm |

NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)

NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, the highest-ranking yarmulke-wearing officer on the force, will be promoted to full Inspector next week by outgoing Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Taylor, who currently serves commanding officer of community affairs outreach at the Office of the Chief of Community Affairs, will be, at 39 years old, one of the youngest inspectors in the Department.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for someone who gives to the community and the people of New York more than 24/7,” Yankie (Jack)Meyer, clergy liaison to the NYPD’s Community Affairs Burea, told Hamodia Tuesday night, quipping, “I guess we’ll be answering to a higher authority now.”

Richie (Yechiel) Taylor, 39, grew up in Manhattan Beach and Midwood, attending Yeshiva of Manhattan Beach and Touro College.

At the age of 15 he started as a Police Explorer in the 61st Precinct. He was sworn in as a police officer in 2005 he was sworn in as a Police Officer.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2010, lieutenant in 2014, captain in 2016 and deputy inspector last year.

Taylor has served in over 10 commands across the city, and was the recipient of the 61st Precinct Cop of the Month Award in September 2016 for effecting a firearm arrest while solo.

Before becoming a police officer, Taylor was a member of Hatzalah, and responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11.

He and his wife, Miri, live in Marine Park with their five daughters, and they are a ubiquitous presence at city and community events.

R-L: Then-Captain Richie Taylor, Then-Chief of Department Terence Monahan, and State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, at the NYPD’s pre-High Holiday briefing at One Police Plaza in September 2019. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)

L-R: Taylor; Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; and Chief of Department Rodney Harrison visiting Lubavitch Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway last summer, after a spate of antisemitic attacks. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)