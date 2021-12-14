Ra’am Chief Gets Stepped-Up Security Amid Threats

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2:59 pm |

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas speaking in the Knesset. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The head of the Ra’am Islamist party, Mansour Abbas will be assigned a stepped-up security detail by the Knesset Guard following threats against him for joining the Israeli government coalition.

“It’s a difficult feeling to be threatened,” Abbas told Channel 12 news. “The Knesset Guard informed me that there is a need to assign security to me and I accepted the request, just as I accept the opinion of any professional source in the Knesset.”

In recent days, Abbas has complained about incitement against him from the far-right, and said that he fears for his life.

A request for added security was reportedly submitted by Ra’am members and not Abbas himself.

Abbas made history earlier in the year when he led his party into the Bennett-Lapid coalition, the first to do so in decades. His party Ra’am gave the coalition the one-vote majority it needs to stay in power.

Several coalition members have received more security in recent months, most of them right-wing lawmakers in the coalition who have been accused of betrayal by teaming up with the left and an Arab party.