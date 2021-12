NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:33 pm |

The perpetrator turns back to look at the swastika he drew at a pillar outside City Hall, before fleeing southbound on Park Row.

The New York Police Department is looking for a man who drew a swastika near City Hall this week.

Surveillance-camera footage taken at 6:30 p.m. Monday shows the man drawing the Nazi symbol on a pillar at the gate of the City Hall complex at Beekman Street and Park Row. The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crime Task Force.