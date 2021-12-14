London Police Identify Teens Who Terrorized Jewish Boy

LONDON -

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:21 pm |

Public housing at Webb Estate.

Four teenagers connected with a gang that has been terrorizing an area of Stamford Hill around their public-housing project, have been identified and warned by police, following an incident last week in which they terrified a young Jewish boy on his way home from school.

In that incident, the teens surrounded the boy, picked him up and dumped him in a garden on the other side of the road. The boy was not physically harmed.

Surveillance footage of that incident was widely publicized. Police have increased patrols in the area and said that they are “making good progress in identifying suspects. Individuals connected are being investigated for both anti-social behaviour (ASB) and more serious criminal offences.”

The gang has apparently been harassing and frightening — though generally not physically harming — people in the area around the Webb Estate housing project for months. Just last week, they kicked in a shop window, and threw off a young boy’s yarmulke.

Several of the youths have reportedly been warned and issued Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBO), and if their behaviour continues, their families may be evicted from their public-housing unit.

Video of last week’s incident is below