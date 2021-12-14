Health Ministry Hails New Tax on Sweet Drinks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Boxed Coca-Cola bottles with Hebrew logo lined up on the conveyor belt at the Coca Cola factory in Bnei Brak. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90.)

The Israeli Health Ministry officially welcomed a new tax on sugary drinks as “a further step toward a healthy way of life,” in a statement on Tuesday night.

The tax will raise the price of sweet drinks by one shekel per liter, and .70 shekels on natural fruit juice.

The ministry’s statement reminded Israelis that drinking water in ample quantity is preferable to sweet drinks, which can lead to diabetes, overweight and other health problems.

Healthy foods and regular exercise were also recommended.