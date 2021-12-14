Eyedrop Can Replace Reading Glasses

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Vuity, and eyedrop which can potentially change the lives of millions of Americans and eliminate the need for reading glasses, CBS News reported.

Some 128 million Americans have trouble seeing close-up, and these drop, which take effect in about 15 minutes, can provide clearer vision for six to 10 hours.

Vuity is the first FDA-approved eye drop to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision. The drug reduces the size of the pupil using the body’s natural abilities.

The price of the drug is costly as a 30-day supply will cost about $80. The drug is not covered by insurance, and it is unlikely that will be cover since glasses are a less expensive alternative.

The drops work best in intermediate cases in people 40 to 55 years old, and are less effective after age 65 as eyes age. Vuity is by no means a cure-all, and should not be used while driving at night or performing activities in low-light conditions.

Side effects may include headaches and red eyes, and users may have difficulty in adjusting focus between objects near and far the company said.