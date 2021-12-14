EU in Talks With U.S., U.K. Over Possible Russia Sanctions

The European Union is in talks with the United States and Britain about possible financial sanctions on Russia in the case of an offensive on Ukraine, a German government source said on Tuesday ahead of an EU summit this week.
The summit will send a strong message of solidarity with Ukraine as well as a warning shot to Russia over its military build-up on the border, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“We want to send a clear signal to Moscow that any violation of the border will not be accepted,” the source added.
U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multifront offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia.