Bennett Quarantined Following Flight From UAE

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 3:45 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, Pool)

A passenger tested positive on a PCR test upon returning on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s flight from the UAE.

The Prime Minister’s Office is in contact with the Health Ministry for detailed instructions on how this impacts all the passengers traveling on the flight.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced that “In accordance with the procedures of the Health Ministry and according to the plan, all members of the Prime Minister’s entourage, including the Prime Minister, are currently in quarantine.

“Everyone who traveled on the same flight will perform another PCR test tomorrow. The prime minister and everyone on the non-flight will act in accordance with the guidelines and rules,” the bureau said.

It is yet unknown whether the person tested for the new Omicron coronavirus strain, as several cases of it have been detected in the Gulf kingdom.