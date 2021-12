YERUSHALAYIM -

The Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

The Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon said on Tuesday that the six-year old boy who passed away on Monday after shortly after recovering from COVID-19 did not die as a result of a post COVID complication.

The child was brought to hospital after he was found unconscious by his parents. He had been suffering from a high fever and respiratory difficulties for a number of days.

His sisters, who had also been infected by the virus, were still being treated in hospital.