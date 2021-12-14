11 Palestinian Students Arrested in Shechem for Hamas Links

YERUSHALAYIM -

Emblem of An- Najah National University, in Shechem. (An- Najah National University)

Israeli security forces have arrested 11 students from An-Najah National University in Shechem on suspicion of supporting Hamas on campus, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported.

The suspects belong to the school’s Islamic Bloc, a Hamas-affiliated organization that exists on a number of Palestinian campuses, according to the IDF Arabic-language spokesman, Lt. Col. Avihay Adraee.

Adraee noted that the students are believed to be engaged in material support of the terrorist group, transferring funds to Hamas, organizing pro-Hamas rallies and spreading propaganda for it “under the supervision and guidance of senior Hamas officials.”

The West Bank has recently seen an uptick in violent clashes between Palestinians on the streets and PA security forces. The PA has sought to disperse events at which Hamas flags were raised over the past few days, clashing with Palestinians in Tulkarem on Sunday when supporters gathered to greet a Hamas member who had just been released from Israeli prison.