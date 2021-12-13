Omicron May Be Spreading Faster Than Thought

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 5:08 pm |

Israeli health officials expressed concern on Monday over the apparently rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around the country.

Cases have been appearing in various locations with no known source of infection, a sign that the travel restrictions aimed at keeping the variant out of the country may not have been successful, Kan news reported.

“It’s possible it has spread wider than we thought,” a source in the Health Ministry was quoted saying.

Experts are reportedly warning that Israel could see as many as 15,000 cases a day, if the strain is not suppressed.

The ministry said over the weekend that there were 55 confirmed Omicron cases in the country and another 51 suspected cases.

There are said to be “5-9 Omicron cases of unknown provenance, mostly in Modi’in and Ra’anana.”