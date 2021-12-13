Kathy Rappaport Declared Winner in Fallsburg Race After Delayed Count

NEW YORK -

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 12:49 pm |

Kathy Rappaport was announced the winner of the Fallsburg town supervisor election on Monday, hours after the board of elections counted 401 absentee ballots.

Incumbent Democrat Steven Vegliante and two town board candidates had previously challenged the absentee ballots, arguing that many of them had been filed by Brooklyn residents who had summer homes in the area and voted in both locations.

On Friday, the New York State Supreme Court ordered that the board of elections be able to complete its canvas.

With the votes counted, Rappaport won with 271 votes, 10% ahead of Vegliante.

In a statement on social media, Vegilante said he would not offer Rappaport congratulations, saying, “I do not believe in celebrating a win gathered through immoral practices.”

““I am glad that the rule of law prevailed and the voices of our community’s tax-paying residents were heard,” Matis Rutner, a Sullivan County community organizer and voting rights activist, told Hamodia. “Participation in local elections is very important to having a government that works for the people. This outcome was a good result for our democracy, the rule of law and everyone who calls Fallsburg home.”

Opponents accused Vegliante, who had been in office since 2010, of opposing development and expansion in Fallsburg.