Israel to Postpone Classifying U.K. and Denmark as ‘Red’ Countries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 9:24 am |

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed Monday to postpone the decision to classify Britain and Denmark as “red” states by one day and it will now take effect on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The Health Ministry said that “the decision is intended to allow the public additional preparation time, including booking flights back to Israel, before the decision takes effect.”

Since the start of the Omicron variant outbreak, over 50 countries have been classified as red – indicating a high coronavirus infection rate – by Israel.