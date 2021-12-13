BDE: Rebbetzin Chana Shaindel Kaplan, Wife of Harav Naftali Kaplan

BENSONHURST -

Monday, December 13, 2021

Rebbetzin Chana Shaindel Kaplan, wife of ybl”c Harav Naftali Kaplan, rosh yeshivah of Bais Hatalmud, was niftar Monday. Baruch Dayan Haemes.

Rebbetzin Kaplan was raised by her illustrious uncle, Harav Shabsi Frankel, zt”l, after her father was killed in the Holocaust. Rav Frankel published many sefarim, mostly famously a comprehensive edition of Rambam.

Harav Naftali Kaplan, shlita, was one of the earliest talmidim in East New York, before it moved to its current location in Bensonhurst.

The levayah will be held Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Bais Hatalmud, 2127 82nd Street.

Kevurah will be on Har Hazeisim.

Tehi zichrah baruch.