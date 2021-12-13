BD”E: Reb Yehuda Aryeh Shapira, Z”l, of Boro Park

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:46 am |

Rabbi Yehuda Aryeh (Yidel) Shapira, z”l,

Baruch Dayan ha’emes.

Rabbi Yehuda Aryeh (Yidel) Shapira, z”l, who served as the gabbai of the Belzer shtibel on 16th Avenue in Boro Park for some fifty years, passed away overnight Sunday, at the age of 97.

The niftar was born in the town of Wertezki in Czechoslovakia, on 27 Cheshvan 5685/1924. In his youth he came to Eretz Yisrael and held a close connection with his Rebbe, Harav Aharon of Belz, zy”a.

He married in Israel in 1954 with, tblch”t, his wife, daughter of the late Rabbi Yidel Hass, z”l, from Haifa.

Upon arriving in the United States, in 1958, he immediately began to daven in the first shtibel set up by the Belzer Chassidim in Boro Park, on 16th Avenue, where he was appointed as the gabbai and served in that post for many years.

The niftar would come to Eretz Yisrael every year for Sukkos. About three years ago he traveled to Montreal, Canada, during the visit of the Belzer Rebbe, shlita, to his Chassidim in Canada.

His funeral will be held Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. Later, his aron will be flown to Eretz Yisrael, for kevurah on Har Hamenuchos in Yerushalayim.

Yehi zichro baruch.