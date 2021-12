YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 3:53 pm |

An American Airlines flight from New York to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Athens when an Israeli passenger became unruly and refused requests by the flight crew to take his seat, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

The man reportedly harrassed stewards and other passengers on the flight.

He was arrested by security personnel on the ground in Athens.

American Airlines apologized to the other passengers for the delay and commended the professional conduct of the crew.