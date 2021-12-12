U.K. and Denmark Added to Red List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:06 pm |

Israeli Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz at a press conference, Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli health officials have said that the U.K. and Denmark will be added to the list of “red” countries due to the spread of coronavirus.

Health Ministry head of public health services Sharon Alroy-Preis made the announcement with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at a press conference on Sunday evening.

Belguim was initially on the list, but was rescinded a few hours later.

The “red” designation means that Israelis may not travel there, foreigners from there may not enter Israel, and those who return must do seven days of quarantine, even if they have three shots.

It will come into effect in 72 hours, or Thursday at midnight Israel time.

The European countries join 49 in African already on the list. It is expected that over the next few days, more countries will be designated “red.”

Horowitz said that the government does not currently plan to bar travel entirely, but warned against complacency.

“There is a feeling in the public that everything is fine, but we must act now,” Horowitz said.

“We know for sure that Omicron is much more contagious, spreads at a very high rate and that whoever is vaccinated with a booster is better protected from serious illness,” he said.

“Those who do not get vaccinated endanger themselves and those around them.”

Officials said there have been 55 confirmed cases of Omicron infection in Israel, which has been trying to accelerate its vaccination program while weighing stricter enforcement of mask mandates.