Trump: Netanyahu Didn’t ‘Really’ Want Peace With the Palestinians

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:33 am |

Then-President Donald Trump applauds Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as they appear together at a joint news conference to discuss a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House, in January 2020. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

Former President Donald Trump charged that Binyamin Netanyahu didn’t “really” seek peace with the Palestinians as the head of Israel’s government, according to excerpts from a series of interviews Trump gave to Israeli reporter Barak Ravid.

Benny Gantz, who then served as Alternate Prime Minister, would’ve been a better candidate to implement Trump’s peace plan and secure a historic peace agreement, the former president said.

In a fragment of the interview published on Friday, Trump expressed anger at Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in last year’s election.

“I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump told Ravid.

Netanyahu responded by saying that he “highly appreciated” Trump’s contribution to Israel’s security, but congratulating an incoming president was “important” for the alliance between Yerushalayim and Washington.