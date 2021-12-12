Netanyahu’s Family to Lose Security From Monday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 5:07 am |

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Ministerial Committee for the Shin Bet decided on Sunday morning to end security protection provided to opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu’s family from Monday, the sixth-month anniversary of him leaving office.

The ministers were briefed by representatives of the Shin Bet, Mossad, Police and National Security Council.

“None of them saw a reason to extend the protection,” a source present at the meeting said.

The decision means that Sara Netanyahu and her sons Yair and Avner will no longer receive a car and driver funded by the state.

The former Prime Minister himself was not part of the decision and will continue to be protected for 20 years.

In an effort to preempt the decision, Netanyahu filed a police complaint against a political activist group for what he said was incitement to violence against his family.

He posted a video on Friday in which he detailed recent threats against him, Sarah and Yair.

Netanyahu highlighted a social media post from the anti-Netanyahu Crime Minister organization which read “On Monday, as was agreed a long time ago, the security detail will be lifted and the cars will be seized from Sara Netanyahu and her two sons,” they wrote. “Expect surprises?”

Netanyahu also revealed a letter that reached his office in the past few days which read “Despicable Yair,” was written. “We are four Israelis abroad. We will come back to the country soon to kill you and your garbage father.”

“You will die soon,” the letter ended.

Netanyahu also showed a clip of a far-left activist addressing Yair Netanyahu during a protest saying that one day, he will be without a security detail and adding “Poof, who knows [what can happen?].”

“It’s important to remember that Gandhi [Minister Rechavam Ze’evi] was murdered only two days after his security detail was lifted,” he said.

“The writing is on the wall, we’re talking about human lives. What more needs to happen?”

He ended by calling on the Security Committee to disregard their political and personal considerations and keep the security detail on his family.

“Don’t forsake the safety of my wife and children,” he said.