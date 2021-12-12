Bennett Acknowledges Omicron Gaffe

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:17 pm |



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Emil Salman/POOL)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett acknowledged that he had erroneously stated that two British boys “died from Omicron” last week.

The statement, made at the weekly cabinet meeting earlier on Sunday, was quickly questioned by reporters in light of the World Health Organization’s announcement a few days ago that no deaths from the new variant spreading around the world have been identified so far.

The boys reportedly died due to complications from the coronavirus but did not have the Omicron variant.

Bennett tweeted that he was made aware afterward that the boys were infected with another strain of COVID-19, but reiterated his warnings about the danger:

“Either way, the coronavirus endangers us and our children. I call on all parents: protect your children and protect them from the coronavirus and its variety of variants,” he says.

“There’s no need to make an appointment in advance. Just go straight to the immunization centers. Let us protect the health of the citizens of Israel and the health of the Israeli economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a press conference that Israel is “in a good place” relative to other countries in coping with Omicron.

The government identified the rise of the new variant quickly and took immediate steps that have prevented the country from being hit as hard as others, he said.