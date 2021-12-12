After Delay, Fallsburg Ballots to be Counted

NEW YORK -

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:06 pm |

The New York State Supreme Court has ruled that 402 absentee ballots will be counted towards the Fallsburg town supervisor’s race, after they had been challenged in court.

According to Mid Hudson News, incumbent Democrat Steven Vegliante and two town board candidates challenged the absentee ballots, arguing that many of them had been filed by Brooklyn residents who had summer homes in the area and voted in both locations.

On Friday, Acting Supreme Court Justice Mark Meddaugh ordered the board of elections to complete its canvass of the ballots.

Vegliante is running against Democrat challenger Katherine Rappaport, who may overtake him after the absentee ballots are counted. Currently, Vegliante is leading.