Iran Warns of ‘Heavy Price’ After Report of U.S.-Israeli Military Drill Plans

(Reuters/Hamodia) -

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:52 pm |

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA [West Asia News Agency] via REUTERS)

A top Iranian military official warned on Saturday of a “heavy price” for aggressors, state media said, after a report of U.S. and Israeli plans for possible military drills to prepare for strikes against Iran‘s nuclear sites if diplomacy fails.

“Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price,” Nournews, affiliated with Iran‘s top security body, said on social media, citing an unnamed military official.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday that U.S. and Israeli defense chiefs were expected to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran‘s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations’ leaders request it.

On Thursday President Joe Biden warned that the U.S. was preparing “additional measures” against Iran as expectations grow that talks on halting Tehran’s nuclear program are set for failure.

“The President has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said as negotiations with Iran resumed in Vienna.

“We will have no choice but to take additional measures,” she added.