BROOKLYN -

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:19 pm |

The NYPD is searching for three young men who drew a swastika in wet concrete outside on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. on December 3, in front of 2222 Ocean Avenue, between Ave. R and Quentin Road in Madison. Security-camera footage shows the three men approach a section of sidewalk that has wet concrete, and proceed to draw images including a swastika.