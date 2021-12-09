Sheepshead Bay Man Charged With Pushka Burglaries

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Security-camera footage of one of the burglaries.

The NYPD has arrested a man suspected of robbing a Sheepshead Bay shul’s pushka multiple times, allegedly making off with hundreds of dollars each time.

A burglar broke a window and entered the Congregation Israel of Kings Bay on Nostrand Avenue on the night of Nov. 24, stealing approximately $600 from a pushka. Similar incidents occurred early on the mornings of December 2 and December 5, with a burglar stealing from the pushka $750 and $850, respectively.

On Wednesday, police arrested Carlos Duckworth, 38, and charged him in the two December incidents. Charges includes two counts each of third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree criminal trespass.

No one has yet been charged for the November theft.

Duckworth lives a mile from the shul.