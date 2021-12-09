Justice Ministry Eliminates Disposables

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 3:54 pm |

A man shops for discounted disposable plastic tableware ahead of a major tax increase, in an Osher Ad supermarket in Givat Shaul, October 27. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Justice Ministry has decided to get on board the government’s campaign to stamp out plastic disposables with a plan to dramatically reduce its own use of the products, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

As of January 1, the ministry will be disposing of its single-use plastic dishes and utensils, replacing them with multi-use crockery and cutlery and installing mini dishwashers in staff kitchens.

The greening program extends both the ministerial kitchens, as well. Plans are in motion to scan investigative materials instead of photocopying them (saving 17.5 tons of paper and three million pages per year), using fully recyclable paper and printing on both sides.

The ministry will also be installing the most energy-efficient electrical and air conditioning appliances and reducing the use of electricity and water.

And it’s working on an approval for digital methods for having documents notarized.