AG James Suspends Her Campaign for Governor

NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 12:07 pm |

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her campaign for governor, she announced on Thursday.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a statement on social media. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

James has consistently lagged behind Governor Kathy Hochul in polls.

Earlier today, the Washington Post reported that James is seeking deposition from Donald Trump later next year, as part of her office’s investigation into possible fraud in the Trump Organization.