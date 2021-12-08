Young Mother Stabbed in Shimon HaTzadik Neighborhood, Teen Girl Terrorist Arrested

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli security personnel patrol the area following a stabbing attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood in Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (REUTERS/ Stephen Farrell)

A 26-year-old Jewish woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after she was stabbed near the kever of Shimon HaTzadik while walking her children to school in the Shimon HaTzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood of Yerushalayim.

Her children were physically unharmed and were being supervised by police at the scene after their mother was taken to the hospital.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived on the scene found the woman in serious condition, provided her with life-saving treatment, and took her to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center. After arriving at the hospital, her condition stabilized and her wounds were listed as minor.

Moshe Cordoba and Dudi Gur, the paramedics who responded, said that when they arrived, the woman was fully conscious and ambulatory.

“We rushed her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. She was able to communicate with us on the way. The children weren’t hurt and stayed with police at the scene,” the paramedics said.

Police swept the area after a young woman was reported fleeing the scene of the attack and within an hour arrested a 15-year-old Palestinian girl.

This is the third terrorist attack in the space of four days, after a young man was stabbed near Damascus Gate in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Shabbos afternoon, and a 16-year-old Palestinian carried out a car-ramming attack at the Te’enim checkpoint on Monday, wounding a security guard.