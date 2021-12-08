Strict Israel Covid Quarantines Extended a Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 3:52 pm |

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

Israeli authorities decided on Wednesday to extend stricter quarantine regulations to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant for another week, according to Channel 12.

The measure will be extended seven days beyond their current expiration date at the start of next week.

Under these rules, all Israelis entering the country, including those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, must take a PCR test at Ben Gurion Airport when they arrive and then immediately go into home quarantine.

In addition to tightening the quarantine rules, Israel also closed its borders to non-citizens at the start of the month. There was no word as to whether the entry ban would be lifted or extended.

Meanwhile, the latest research supports a fourth vaccine shot for the immunocompromised, Ynet reported, citing a government-commissioned study that shows immunocompromised people have responded well to the third coronavirus vaccine, helping to make the case for giving them a fourth shot.

The data indicate that three months after receiving a vaccine, both bone marrow and heart transplant recipients respond well to the third dose.

The study reportedly examined the number of neutralizing antibodies among 78 kidney transplant recipients, about 120 bone marrow transplant recipients and about 100 heart transplant recipients.

The decision regarding administering the fourth vaccine is set to be made after data has been collected six months following receiving the third shot.