Public Menorah in London’s Camden Toppled Over

LONDON -

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:30 am |

The toppled-over menorah in Camden, London. (Rabbi Baitz Twitter)

A public menorah in London’s Camden town was damaged overnight Tuesday.

Chabad Rabbi to Kentish Camden-Town London Rabbi Yossi Baitz, who put up the menorah, posted pictures showing the menorah lying on the floor, after its lights had been ripped from it. Pictures show the menorah bent in half and tipped over.

Rabbi Baitz wrote, “It breaks my heart to see it vandalized. I promise to put this menorah [up] again every Chanukah. We will never surrender to darkness,” he declared.

Camden councilor Oliver Cooper wrote: “Chilling to see anti-Semitic violence strike the heart of our community yet again. Hanukkah is about the light banishing the darkness,” he noted. “But my goodness, there’s a lot of darkness about.”

Anyone who has any further information is asked to call the police on 101.