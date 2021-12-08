Protest March in Sheikh Jarrah After Stabbing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli protestors demonstrate following a stabbing incident in the East Yerushalayim neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Wednesday night. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

In the wake of a stabbing attack on a Jewish resident of the East Yerushalayim neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, dozens of far-right nationalists held an angry march in the area on Wednesday night, according to The Times of Israel.

Several dozen marched through the neighborhood, carrying large Israeli flags and chanting “death to terrorists,” the report said.

In response to the march, which went down the main street of Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinians scuffled with police, who were trying to disperse them.