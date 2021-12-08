Health Ministry Announces Emergency Mental Health Program

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2:33 pm |

The Health Ministry has announced The Children’s Mental Health Program, which will be aimed at helping young people with emotional problems which have risen alarmingly since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday.

The unprecedented step follows a sharp rise—of an estimated 40%—in referrals of children and teens to mental health services, including psychiatric hospitalization and HMO treatments.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said the plan will be presented to the government, and it will include all government ministries related to the issue, including the ministries of health, education and welfare, while noting that it does not yet have a budget.

Even so, people close to Horowitz were quoted as saying that the service can be launched immediately in cooperation with hospitals and HMOs.