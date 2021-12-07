Thousands Attend Right-Wing Protest Against Government

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 4:37 pm |

At a protest against the Israeli government, in Tel Aviv, Tuesay night. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

A large right-wing protest was held against the Bennett-Lapid government on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square.

Crowd estimates varied widely, from 1,500 to 20,000.

Participants accused Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of “stealing the election” and owing his coalition’s survival to the Islamists Ra’am party, whom they call supporters of terrorism. They also protested the government’s campaign to change the Jewish character of the state through reforms in kashrus, giyur and the status quo at the Kosel.

Several MKs, including Likud’s Amir Ohana and Eli Cohen, told the crowd that Israel is endangered by the current government and that the legal system and the media collaborated to drive former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu out of power, echoing Netanyahu’s own claims.

A protestor holds a sign in support of former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Rabbi Yitzhak Batzri (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

MK Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist Party (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)