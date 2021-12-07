Reform, Conservative Organizations Intensifying Efforts to Advance Kosel Outline

YERUSHALAYIM -

Reform and conservative organizations are intensifying their efforts to advance the Kosel Compromise Plan, and they are currently concentrating their attention on the government’s leaders. The movement along with members of the Women of the Wall organization will meet with a senior government figure on Tuesday. This figure is purportedly Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s confidant. All indications point to the Prime Minister’s approval of the plan, which he is expected to attempt to implement even against some coalition members’ objections.

By obtaining this meeting, they hope to remove any remaining obstacles to the implementation of the outline. The Cabinet Secretary’s meeting is more significant than it may seem, as he has dealt with this issue in the past. The position was previously held by current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit; later it was held by Tzvika Hauser and then Tzachi Braverman, who all dealt with the Kosel Outline.

The meeting comes only a short time after Reform and Conservative leaders met with President Yitzchak Herzog. The organizations have also been lobbying hard to accelerate the timeline for implementation of the Plan.