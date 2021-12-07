President Herzog Meets With Cypriot President

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 5:59 am |

President Yitzchak Herzog with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, Tuesday in Yerushalayim. (GPO)

President Yitzchak Herzog held a diplomatic working meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, on Tuesday, ahead of the eighth trilateral Israel-Cyprus-Greece summit taking place later in the day.

The President stressed the importance of the trilateral Israeli-Cypriot-Greek relationship and his desire to deepen cooperation on diplomatic, security, energy, and economic matters. “The trilateral summit is an example of how nations should work for the benefit of the region.” He underscored that recent normalization agreements with Arab states offer an opportunity to expand this model of cooperation to the wider region, inviting Cypriot businesspeople to discover economic opportunities in these new regional relationships.

President Herzog and President Anastasiades also discussed global and regional strategic affairs and their respective initiatives to contend with the climate crisis and its implications for the Mediterranean basin. The two leaders also discussed opportunities to expand Israeli-Cypriot ties at the level of the European Union.