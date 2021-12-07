New York State Hospitals With Limited Capacity Ordered to Pause Elective Surgeries

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2:43 pm

NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan. (123rf)

There are 32 hospitals in New York state that have paused non-essential, non-urgent procedures due to limited capacity on Monday, the New York Post reported.

On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul ordered all hospitals that are facing bed and staff shortages to postpone elective surgeries for the first time since the early weeks of the pandemic shutdown.

“We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it’s coming,” Hochul said. “In preparation, I am announcing urgent steps today to expand hospital capacity and help ensure our hospital systems can tackle any challenges posed by the pandemic as we head into the winter months.”

According to the governor’s COVID-19 Executive Order, hospitals with 10% or less of its staffed bed capacity available will limit nonessential surgeries. Essential procedures would include cancer treatments, heart surgeries, neurosurgery, and transplants, among others.

According to the governor, the order was made in an anticipation of a surge, driven by the Omicron variant and typical rise in infections that occur during the winter.

New York state has reported higher infection rates and lower vaccination rates than New York City, which currently has a seven-day-positivity rate under 3%.

As of Monday, there were twelve reported cases of Omicron infections, and four of the new infections discovered had no link to the first case, which came from a Minneapolis man who traveled to Manhattan for a convention at the Javits Center in November.