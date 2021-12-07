Cabinet Secretary Meets with Heterodox Groups

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 4:49 pm |

United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni at the Knesset, Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Cabinet secretary Shalom Shalma met with representatives of Reform and Conservative groups, along with Women of the Wall, on Tuesday.

United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni commented: “Shalom Shalma does the bidding of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Both of them are constantly attacking Judaism in Israel.

“This meeting with the Reform and Conservatives to drive a knife into the holy Torah does not surprise me,” he said, adding that it’s consistent with the tactics of Naftali Bennett.

Shas issued a statement condemning the meeting: “The Western Wall is a red line…and those who desecrate it will bring out masses of Jews to defend it.

“We warn the government of Bennett-Kariv (Reform MK from the Labor party): ‘Remove your hands from the Holy Wall! Don’t cause a split in the Jewish people! We will not be silent on the descration of the Western Wall!’”