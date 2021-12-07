Bennett Highlights Shared Threats at Summit With Greek, Cypriot Leaders

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:48 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a press conference with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades (L) and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R), in Yerushalayim on Tuesday. (Rafi Kutz/POOL)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed on Tuesday Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem for the 8th trilateral summit of the nations.

The leaders touched on interests and concerns regarding defense, the economy, and prosperity in the Middle East.

Bennett kicked off the joint remarks, referring to the three nations as “some of the world’s oldest cultures, with deep histories and rich heritage.”

“This serves as a strong foundation for our shared values of peace, prosperity, and pursuit of freedom.

“Today we come together with one vision – to embrace the future and the opportunity that it holds for our people, our countries, and our region,” he added.

Bennett continued to highlight the common threats in the region, including climate change, COVID, and security “in the face of terror.”

“We are strengthening our relationships with our friends on all levels. Together, we are stronger. Our meeting today is a testimony of that,” he added.

Anastasiades said the three had discussed cooperation against COVID, climate change, and how to be better prepared to face emergency situations.

The premier also noted his support of the recent Abraham Accords.

“We welcome the recent agreement between Israel, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, which manifests the potential of the region as a pioneer in cross-border cooperation,” Anastasiades said.

Mitsotakis concluded the summit by noting that relations between Israel and Greece “have never been better.”

He voiced appreciation toward Israel for guiding the region on how to best address COVID, while thanking both states for their support provided during Greece’s wildfires last summer.

Both the Cypriot and Greece leaders mentioned their disapproval of Turkey’s conduct in the Mediterranean region.