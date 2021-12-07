Amazon Web Services Offline

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2:17 pm |

The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS). (REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo)

Amazon Web Services, which undergirds significant portions of the Internet, went offline on Tuesday morning and significant portion remain partially unavailable as of 2 p.m.

Outside websites which rely on Amazon, including its own popular e-commerce site, digital security cameras, governments, corporations and banking services have all reported outages.

The company told the Associated Press it had identified the issue and was “actively working towards recovery” but would not reveal further details.

According to Reuters, the company said the issues was with its application programming interface (API).

Amazon experienced outages previously in June and July for several hours.