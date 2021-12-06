Toll Hikes for New Jersey Roadways to Begin in January

Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase 3% beginning Jan. 1, 2022, PIX11 reported. This latest increase comes on the heels of another toll hike less than a year and a half ago which went into effect in September 2020.
The annual toll rate increases of up to 3% were approved by the board in 2020, and the board approved the maximum 3% increase in the 2022 budget during a public meeting in November.
The revenue of these toll hikes will be used to fund capital projects of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.