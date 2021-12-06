Toll Hikes for New Jersey Roadways to Begin in January

NEW YORK -

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 4:35 pm |

New Jersey Turnpike in Carneys Point, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase 3% beginning Jan. 1, 2022, PIX11 reported. This latest increase comes on the heels of another toll hike less than a year and a half ago which went into effect in September 2020.

The annual toll rate increases of up to 3% were approved by the board in 2020, and the board approved the maximum 3% increase in the 2022 budget during a public meeting in November.

The revenue of these toll hikes will be used to fund capital projects of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.