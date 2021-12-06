Report: Tourists Could Be Back Within Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:18 am |

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Israel is unlikely to extend its two-week ban on foreigners entering the country, Yisrael Hayom reported Monday, quoting sources involved in the matter. If this indeed happens, tourists will be able to travel to Israel as soon as the ban ends on Sunday evening.

On Nov. 27, the government issued the ban in an effort to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Officials also added 50 African countries onto its no-fly list and mandated extra-stringent self-isolation for all Israelis returning from so-called “red” or “orange” countries, including vaccinated individuals.

According to sources, if vaccines prove to be effective against the new strain, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov will request the removal of the ban before the end of the two weeks.

MKs were expected to convene on the matter on Monday evening.